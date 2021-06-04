Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $194.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.26 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.82.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.