ForTube Market Cap Tops $24.11 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $4.79 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.01021971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.33 or 0.10302908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00053110 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

