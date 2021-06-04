Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $10.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. 2,455,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

