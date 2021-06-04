Fosun International Ltd Acquires 2,200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

CTAS stock opened at $350.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

