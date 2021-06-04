Fosun International Ltd Buys 5,204 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

