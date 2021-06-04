Fosun International Ltd Cuts Position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned about 0.47% of Computer Task Group worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTG. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

