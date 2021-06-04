Fosun International Ltd Has $3.84 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,975,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.