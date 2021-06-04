Fosun International Ltd Purchases 11,370 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fosun International Ltd raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.