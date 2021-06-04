Fosun International Ltd Sells 3,521 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

