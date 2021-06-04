Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.30 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

