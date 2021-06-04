FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.09. FreightCar America shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1,317,116 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $106.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. As a group, analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

