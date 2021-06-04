FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $17.30 Average PT from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,056,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,720,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.