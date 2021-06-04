FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

