Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $47,528.62 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.