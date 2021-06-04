FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Cut by Analyst (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.