FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Decreased by Analyst

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonovia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonovia’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

VONOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

VONOY opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

