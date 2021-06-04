FY2022 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

