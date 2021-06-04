FY2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Boosted by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.48. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

NYSE:WSM opened at $164.21 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

