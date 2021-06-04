Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Galecto has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

