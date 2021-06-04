Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12,260.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £122.60 ($160.18) and last traded at £121 ($158.09), with a volume of 58384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £119.40 ($156.00).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £124.50 ($162.66) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, with a total value of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

