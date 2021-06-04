Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gannett by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 633,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.