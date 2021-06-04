Gatechain Token (GT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00079415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00999200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.78 or 0.10403855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052614 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

