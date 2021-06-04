Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:GENI opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

