Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

GPC stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

