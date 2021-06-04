Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50. 360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Genus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

