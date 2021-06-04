Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Geron worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 4,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Geron by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 444,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Geron by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 76,365 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

