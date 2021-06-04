Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.36 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

