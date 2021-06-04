Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.03

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $797.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

