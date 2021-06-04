Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $9.46

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.27. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 34,856 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,270,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.