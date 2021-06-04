Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.02. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $731.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.