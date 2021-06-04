Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95.

