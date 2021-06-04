goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $119.00. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHMEF. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.93.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

