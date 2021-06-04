Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $14.72

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.72, but opened at $15.15. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 847 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,287,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

