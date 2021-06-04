Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 1,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $17,287,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

