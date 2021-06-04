Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29. Graham has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

