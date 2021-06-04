Grand City Properties (GYC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) recently:

6/4/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.30 ($29.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/18/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.80 ($30.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/15/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.80 ($30.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA GYC opened at €23.24 ($27.34) on Friday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.24.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

