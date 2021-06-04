Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.31.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$79.60. 49,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,016. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$64.38 and a twelve month high of C$82.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

