Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 619.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,611 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $60,348,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $44,322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 779,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK remained flat at $$18.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

