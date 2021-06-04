Green Dot Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,584 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.
In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,131.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $64.97.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.