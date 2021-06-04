Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou Sells 126,761 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Eric Benhamou sold 818 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $12,695.36.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Eric Benhamou sold 30,789 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $478,153.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $846.72 million, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

