GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,786 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

