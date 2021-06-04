GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.