GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $264,000 Stock Position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.19. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. On average, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

