GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 6,614 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

