GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

