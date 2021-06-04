GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading Down 4.3%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 75,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 317,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GSE Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GSE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

