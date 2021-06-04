GTT Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 25,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,133 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

