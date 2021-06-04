Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

