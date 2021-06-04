Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,245. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

