Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.70 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $135.69. 37,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

